Iran’s seismology center says a magnitude 5.2 earthquake has rocked the country’s south-west.

The report Monday says the quake hit near the town of Cheram in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province, about 544 kilometers (338 miles) southwest of the capital, Tehran.

There were no immediate report of casualties.

he center says the quake happened at 00:21 local time, at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles).