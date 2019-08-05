Trump calls for stronger gun checks but gives no details

President Donald Trump condemns the weekend shootings in Texas and Ohio that claimed 29 lives as "barbaric" attacks and crimes "against all humanity" as he called for bipartisan cooperation to strengthen the nation's gun laws.

Trump said he wants legislation providing "strong background checks" for gun users, but he provided scant details and has reneged on previous promises after mass shootings.

"We vow to act with urgent resolve," Trump said. He suggested early on Twitter that a background check bill could be paired with his long-sought effort to toughen the nation's immigration system.