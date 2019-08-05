Netanyahu sends condolences after deadly Cairo bombing

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sends Israel's condolences to the families of the victims of a terror attack in Cairo on Sunday night.

Twenty people died when a car packed with explosives being driven to carry out an attack collided with other vehicles and exploded in the center of the Egyptian capital, officials said.

"We send our sincere condolences to the victims' families and wish a speedy recovery to the wounded. We stand alongside the Egyptian people in its fight against terrorism," the statement from Netanyahu said.