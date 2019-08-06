Iran asks U.N. chief to push back against U.S. sanctions on foreign minister

Iran asked U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday to push back against the United States after it imposed sanctions on Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, describing the move as a "a dangerous precedent."
In a letter to Guterres, Iran's U.N. Ambassador Majid Takht Ravanchi accused the United States of a "brazen violation of the fundamental
principles of international law" and urged the international community to condemn the U.S. behavior.
"Coercing nations into complying with the United States' illegal demands threatens multilateralism, as the foundation of international relations, and sets a dangerous precedent, paving the way for those who aspire to rather divide, not unite, nations," he wrote.