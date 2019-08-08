Yeshiva head: Dvir found clutching book he bought for his teacher

Rabbi Shlomo Vilk, head of the yeshiva at which slain soldier Dvir Sorek studied, tells Ynet that the youth had been out buying gifts for his teachers when he disappeared Wednesday evening.

"He was found with the books that he had bought for his rabbis," Vilk said.

"He chose not to buy religious books, but the most recent novel by David Grossman, which he was clutching when he was discovered. One of our challenges is to be careful not to translate this murder into feelings of hatred, fear and isolation. We cannot let them drag us down and become like our enemy."