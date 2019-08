Yoav Sorek pays tribute to his 19-year-old son, whose murdered body was found in the West Bank earlier Thursday.

"Anyone who did not know him lost outm," he says. "He helped the less fortunate around him when they needed a friend. He simply had a light in his eyes, but someone murderous took it away.

"We were given a gift for almost 19 years - for such a gift we are thankful, but we will probably always carry this pain with us."