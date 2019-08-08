Channels
Russia closes part of White Sea to shipping for a month after explosion - Ifax
Reuters|Published:  08.08.19 , 16:58
ussia closed off an area of the White Sea to shipping for a month after the fatal explosion of a rocket engine on a military testing ground in Russia's north earlier on Thursday, Interfax news agency cited the port of Arkhangelsk as saying.

 

The explosion of a liquid-propellant rocket engine killed two people on Thursday in Russia's northern Arkhangelsk region, RIA news agency cited the Defence Ministry as saying earlier.

 

A port official said the Dvina Bay area of the White Sea would be closed to shipping.

 


