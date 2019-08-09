Trump names counterterrorism chief as acting director of national intelligence

President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Joseph Maguire, the current chief of the National Counterterrorism Center, will become the acting director of national intelligence.
Trump's announcement on Twitter came after the deputy director of national intelligence, Sue Gordon, resigned. She said in a note to Trump that stepping down was not her "preference," but added, "You should have your team."
Trump said Maguire will take over the acting post on Aug. 15, when Dan Coats, the current director of the agency overseeing civilian and military intelligence, steps down.
"Admiral Maguire has a long and distinguished career in the military, retiring from the U.S. Navy in 2010," Trump said on Twitter.