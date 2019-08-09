Channels
Armed man arrested at Missouri Walmart; no shots fired
AP|Published:  08.09.19 , 09:43
U.S. police in Springfield, Missouri, say they have arrested an armed man who showed up a Walmart store wearing body armor, sending panicked shoppers fleeing the store.

 

Springfield police posted on Facebook that "an armed individual" was arrested. No shots were fired.

 

The Springfield News-Leader quoted Lt. Mike Lucas as saying that the man showed up Thursday afternoon wearing body armor and military-style clothing. He walked inside the Walmart carrying a "tactical rifle" and another gun. Lucas says the man had more than 100 rounds of ammunition.

 

Lucas says an off-duty firefighter held the suspect, a 20-year-old man, at gunpoint until police arrived.

 


