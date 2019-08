Yemen's Houthis launch drone attacks on Saudi's Abha airport -military spokesman

Yemen's Houthi group launched two drone attacks on Saudi Arabia's southern Abha airport, the Iran-aligned group's military spokesman said on Thursday.

A spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen said later on Friday that a Houthi drone targeting Abha had been intercepted and downed.

Al Masirah TV's Twitter feed quoted the Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saria as saying the attack on Abha airport targeted the monitoring tower and other sensitive locations, adding that air traffic was disrupted.