NRA head says it opposes new gun legislation

In the U.S., the head of the National Rifle Association says it opposes any legislation that "unfairly infringes upon the rights of law-abiding citizens" and says proposals being discussed in Congress would not have prevented the mass shootings in Texas and Ohio that killed 31 people.
NRA chief Wayne LaPierre said in rare public statement Thursday that some federal gun-control proposals "would make millions of law-abiding Americans less safe and less able to defend themselves and their loved ones."
LaPierre says the NRA supports "real solutions" to the epidemic of gun violence but opposes "soundbite solutions" that fail to address root problems or confront criminal behavior.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the Senate will consider legislation to expand federal background checks and other gun violence measures when Congress returns next month.