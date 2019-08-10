UK power cut disrupts rail and road traffic in rush hour

A power cut disrupted train travel and snarled rush-hour traffic across large chunks of Britain, including London, on Friday afternoon.
Power supplier National Grid said two generators failed at the same time around 5 p.m. (1600GMT) in an "unexpected and unusual event," but that the system was back to normal about 90 minutes later. It was unclear why the generators failed.
Electricity companies across the country said hundreds of thousands of customers were affected by the cut, including London's King's Cross station, which is one of the main hubs for northbound trains.
Power failures were reported as far apart as London in southeast England and Cheshire in the northwest. Many people reported that the outage lasted just a few minutes, but the impact on travelers was severe.