Trump says NRA could soften opposition to gun reforms after mass shootings

U.S. President Donald Trump suggested on Friday he could persuade the powerful National Rifle Association lobby group to drop its strong opposition to gun restrictions after recent mass shootings that have reignited the gun control debate.
The NRA - one of the most powerful lobbies in the United States and a frequent donor to Republican politicians - has for decades rejected
gun control efforts. It indicated in a statement on Thursday that it still opposed further gun restrictions.
But Trump told reporters at the White House the NRA should have input on the issue and might come around to supporting tighter background checks on gun buyers or at least not be so strident in its opposition.