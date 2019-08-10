Eight civilians killed amid renewed clashes in Yemen's Aden

At least eight civilians were killed on Friday in Aden, the temporary seat of Yemen's internationally-recognised government, amid renewed fighting between southern separatists and government forces, medical sources said.
Separately, a brother of Abdel-Malek al-Houthi, the leader of the Iran-aligned Houthi movement against which the government and separatists are nominally allied, was killed in the capital Sanaa.
The group blamed the killing of Ibrahim Badreddin al-Houthi on "the treacherous hands affiliated with the U.S.-Israeli aggression and its tools", without providing details.
The escalation in violence complicate U.N. efforts to end the more than four-year-old conflict which has killed tens of thousands of people and pushed the country to the brink of famine.