Lebanese cabinet meets after political crisis ends

Lebanon's cabinet meets for the first time since late June, a day after steps were taken to resolve a political dispute that had paralysed a government seeking to reduce massive public debt.
Information Minister Jamil al-Jarrah, speaking on television after the meeting, said an investigation into a shooting incident which sparked the crisis would continue and findings would be reported to the cabinet to decide how to proceed.
Two aides to a government minister were killed during June's shooting, and the minister's allies accused a rival political party of attempting to assassinate him.
The dispute, pitting Lebanon's two main Druze leaders against each other and embroiling other parties in the coalition government, focused on which court should hear the case.