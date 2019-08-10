Suspects arrested in murder of IDF soldier Dvir Sorek

The Shin Bet says two suspects have been arrested in the killing of IDF soldier Dvir Sorek in the West Bank, following intelligence and operational activity.

The detainees are members of the same family and both from the West Bank town of Beit Kahil – Nazir Salah Khalil Atsafra, a 24-year-old Hamas activist, and Kassem Araf Khalil Atsafra, aged 30.

The two are considered the main suspects in the murder of the 19-year-old earlier this week. Two other people suspected of aiding them have also been detained.