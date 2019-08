A bomb-laden vehicle exploded Saturday outside a shopping mall in Libya's eastern city of Benghazi, killing at least three UN staff members, a spokesman for the United Nations secretary-general says.

The attack came even as the country's warring sides said they accepted a cease-fire proposed by the UN aimed at halting combat in the capital Tripoli during an upcoming Muslim holiday.

The UN special envoy for Libya, Ghassan Salame, condemned what he called a "cowardly attack."