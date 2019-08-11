Channels
Police: Norway mosque shooter may have killed family member first
Reuters|Published:  08.11.19 , 09:36
The man suspected of a shooting at a mosque in Norway may also have killed a relative before launching the attack, police said late on Saturday.

 

"A young woman was found dead at the suspect's address," assistant chief of police Rune Skjold told a news conference, adding that the man was suspected of murder.

 

Police earlier said a "young white man" had been apprehended following an armed attack at the al-Noor Islamic Centre near the country's capital, adding that members of the congregation had overpowered the gunman and stopped the shooting.

 


