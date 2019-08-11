Poland honors wartime group that collaborated with Nazis

Polish officials have joined war veterans to pay tribute to a World War II-era underground force that collaborated with Nazi German forces for a time toward the end of the war in their battle against Communists imposing control on the nation.
President Andrzej Duda's official patronage and the presence of ruling party officials underlined the right-wing government's rehabilitation of a unit celebrated by the far right.
The ceremonies were criticized by children of Polish resistance fighters and Poland's chief rabbi, who rejected an invitation and called it "a personal insult."