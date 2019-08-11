Channels
Russia, after protests, tells Google not to advertise 'illegal' events
Reuters|Published:  08.11.19 , 15:30
Russia's state communications watchdog says it has asked Google to stop advertising "illegal mass events" on its YouTube video platform.

 

Tens of thousands of Russians staged what observers called the country's biggest political protest for eight years on Saturday, defying a crackdown to demand free elections to Moscow's city legislature.

 

The watchdog, Roscomnadzor, said Russia would consider it interference in its sovereign affairs and a hostile influence should Google fail to respond to the request.

 


