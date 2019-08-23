Channels
Father of terror bomb victim: Rina saved us all from large blast
Ynet |Published:  08.23.19 , 21:59

The father of teenage terror victim Rina Shnerb says his daughter absorbed the worst of the blast that killed her and left him and his son wounded. 

 

"It was a big explosive," Rabbi Eitan Shnerb said from his Jerusalem hospital bed.

 

"I heard Dvir shout, and I yelled 'Rina, Rina.' I wanted to believe I was dreaming but after seeing Rina I realized I wasn't," he said. 

 

"I feel okay. I have shrapnel in my stomach but I feel okay. Rina saved all of us. She died a hero's death. Her face was intact. I gave her a kiss and I said to her: 'We will be strong.'"

 


