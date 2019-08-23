Father of terror bomb victim: Rina saved us all from large blast

The father of teenage terror victim Rina Shnerb says his daughter absorbed the worst of the blast that killed her and left him and his son wounded.

"It was a big explosive," Rabbi Eitan Shnerb said from his Jerusalem hospital bed.

"I heard Dvir shout, and I yelled 'Rina, Rina.' I wanted to believe I was dreaming but after seeing Rina I realized I wasn't," he said.

"I feel okay. I have shrapnel in my stomach but I feel okay. Rina saved all of us. She died a hero's death. Her face was intact. I gave her a kiss and I said to her: 'We will be strong.'"