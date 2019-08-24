Channels
Yemen's separatists declare ceasefire in clash with gov't forces in Shabwa
Reuters|Published:  08.24.19 , 00:58
Yemen's southern separatists declared a ceasefire in their clashes with government forces in the oil-producing province of Shabwa after two days of fighting.

 

"The Southern Transitional Council (STC) calls upon all parties in the Shabwa governorate to exercise restraint and abide by the ceasefire called for by the Arab coalition," the council said in a statement early Saturday.

 

The council also called on its forces to remain in their positions and maintain control over the institutions and property they overtook. However, it warned against any attacks on the Saudi-led coalition forces.

 


