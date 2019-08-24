Channels
Weather:
  
Ynetnews on Twitter Ynetnews on Facebook

Trump says he expects G7 summit to 'accomplish a lot'
Reuters|Published:  08.24.19 , 16:08
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday he expected a G7 summit in France this weekend to accomplish a lot, adding he had a special relationship with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron even if they had their differences.

 

"We actually have a lot in common, Emmanuel and I. We have been friends for a long time. Every once in a while we go at it a little bit,
not very much. We get along very well, we have a very good relationship. I think I can say a special relationship," he said, sitting on a terrace with Macron.

 

"So far so good," Trump continued, shortly after his arrival for the three-day summit of major industrialised nations. "We'll accomplish a lot this weekend."

 


פרסום ראשון: 08.24.19, 16:08
    |
    • |
  • RSS
    • |
  • About
    • |
  • Contact us
    • |
  • Privacy Policy
    • |
  • Terms of use
    • |
  • Advertise with us
    • |
  • Site Map

Site developed by     Copyright © Yedioth Internet. All rights reserved.