Supermarket employee caught on camera apparently abusing coworker

A supermarket employee in the West Bank settlement bloc of Gush Etzion was recorded apparently beating and harassing a fellow employee with a large roll of plastic wrap.

In the video that was recorded last Thursday and made public on social media soon after, the alleged abuser is seen wrapping and constraining his coworker with plastic wrap and beating him with the same roll, all the while demanding the helpless coworker repeat the phrase: "you're the milk manager."

An image from a video shared online showing a Shufersal employee allegedly abusing a coworker

The management of the Shufersal supermarket chain summoned the alleged abuser to a hearing and reported him to the police.

Later in the video, the abusing employee is seen mumbling a few words in Arabic, hitting his victim in the back of the head and demanding he repeat his words back to him. The victim also complained he was hot and asked to be unwrapped shortly before the video ends.

The video has gained traction on social media with many claiming the abuse is of a racial and nationalist background and called for a ban on the supermarket chain until the employee was fired.

The employee on his part issued an apology and claims it was all done in good fun.

"He and I are continually laughing and making jokes, I went upstairs to bring in merchandise and he told me I was adorable, we were coworkers for five years, he would also make jokes on my account, I apologize for everything that's happened," he said.

Shufersal responded by saying: "We vehemently disagree with the behavior seen in the video, we will do everything in our power so nothing of the sort happens again. We in Shufersal believe in true coexistence and frown upon any sort of violence between our employees and in general. We are in the midst of talking with the abused employee, and are offering any needed assistance."

An image from a video shared online showing a Shufersal employee who allegedly abused a coworker

The head of Gush Etzion Regional Council, Shlomo Ne'eman, said in response: "This is a truly serious event, should such a thing happen in Europe, we would all blame anti-Semitism, and rightly so. We would under no circumstances accept or understand abuse or violence of any nationalist background, and that goes for both sides. We have seen Shufersal's response regarding the said incident and the complaint that they have filed with the police and we welcome this response. Shuferal has worked in Gush Etzion for many years, and we hope that they will continue to work against such acts of violence in our midst."

The abused employee is being represented by lawyer Itamar Ben-Gvir, who's currently running for the Knesset on behalf of the far-right Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power).

Ben-Gvir claims this is not the first time his client has suffered abuse, and said he would on Sunday make an official complaint with the police against the abuser and also file a lawsuit against Shufersal.