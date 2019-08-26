Trump says peace plan may be revealed before Israeli elections

The United States peace plan, dubbed "the deal of the century," may be revealed before Israeli elections, President Donald Trump said Monday on the sidelines of the G7 summit.

The remarks contradict Trump’s statement last week when he told reporters the long-delayed peace proposal will most likely be released after the September 17 vote. “We will probably wait for the release of the Middle East peace plan until after the Israeli elections,” he said.

Talking to the press at a summit of wealthy nation leaders, Trump said he believes Palestinians would “like to U.S. funding back and make a deal.”

Trump added that Israelis are also interested in “making a deal.”

The plan, developed by Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, was scheduled to be revealed sometime this summer.

Those plans, however, had been put on hold after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to form a coalition government following the April 9 ballot, leading to an unprecedented second election within the same year.