Liberman claims Israel caught teen's killers in deleted tweet

The terrorists responsible for the bombing that killed 17-year-old Rina Shnerb have been caught by Israeli security forces, Yisrael Beytenu Chairman Avigdor Liberman said Monday in a tweet he deleted shortly after.

Rina was killed and her 19-year-old brother Dvir and their 46-year-old father Rabbi Eitan Shnerb were wounded last Friday when an improvised explosive device detonated as they headed to a natural spring near the West Bank settlement of Dolev.

IDF forces launched a large-scale manhunt for the terrorists behind the attack, raiding several Palestinian villages and making several arrests in the process.

"Well done to the security forces and IDF troops who captured the wicked terrorists who murdered Rina Shnerb, wounded her father, Rabbi Eitan Shnerb, and her brother, Dvir," wrote the former defense minister in the deleted tweet.

"We congratulate the security forces, believe in them and pray for their well-being,” he said.

Yamina party leader, Ayelet Shaked, later also issued a similar statement, claiming she was informed about the terrorists’ capture during a condolence visit to the Shnerb family home.

"Shira (Rina Shnerb’s mother) said something that’s hard to hear but it’s right - until now the killers weren’t sleeping well at night, but from now they’ll be sleeping well,” said the former justice minister.

In the meantime, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered his office to submit a proposal to the Planning Committee that includes the construction of 300 new housing units in the settlement of Dolev, where the attack took place.

In addition, President Reuven Rivlin visited the Shnerb family earlier on Monday, at Jerusalem's Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital, where Rina's fathrer and brother are still hospitalized. We weep for Rina," said the president. "And she deserves our tears, but we also get up and carry on. And it is so important for us to continue to make sure Rina’s voice continues to be heard. Choose life and keep strong."