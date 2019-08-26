Channels
China lets currency sink
AP|Published:  08.26.19 , 12:05
China allowed its yuan to sink Monday and U.S. President Donald Trump said the two sides will talk "very seriously" about a war over trade and technology following tit-for-tat tariff hikes and Trump's threat to order American companies to stop doing business with China.

 

The escalations prompted warnings that the chances of a settlement of the fight that threatens to tip the global economy into recession were disappearing.

 

But at a conference in France, Trump said serious negotiations would begin.

 


