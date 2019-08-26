Trump says no conclusion on held IS fighters

U.S. President Donald Trump says there's been no resolution on the fate of scores of Islamic State group fighters in U.S. custody.
Trump says he's raising the issue as he meets with leaders attending the Group of Seven summit in France.
He commented during a one-on-one meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
The president says it's unfair for the U.S. to pay to keep these fighters. He says many of them came from Europe — including Germany -- and he wants Europe to take them back.
Merkel says her country has already taken in many immigrant families but says the European Union is committed to solving the issue.