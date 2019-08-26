British PM: Iran has opportunity to come back into nuclear deal

BIARRITZ - Iran has an opportunity to come back into compliance with the nuclear deal and resume dialogue about its nuclear activities, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Monday.

"Iran should never under circumstances be allowed to get a nuclear weapon," Johnson said at a news conference as the G7 conference in Biarritz drew to a close.

"There is clearly an opportunity now for Iran to come back into compliance with the nuclear deal... and to resume dialogue, as well as to cease its disruptive behaviour in the region."