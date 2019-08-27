Pentagon denies ties to Iraq aerial strikes

In a statement on Monday, the Pentagon said its forces did not conduct the attack on the convoy or recent attacks on ammunition storage facilities. It did not address whether the United States provided air support.

"We support Iraqi sovereignty and have repeatedly spoken out against any potential actions by external actors inciting violence in Iraq," it said.

However, the Pentagon's announcement did not address the allegations that Washington provided aerial assistance for the assaults, which Iraqi officials claim were carried out by Israel.

The Pentagon said it was cooperating with an Iraqi investigation of the attacks.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hinted on Thursday of possible Israeli involvement in the recent destruction of PMF weapons depots in Iraq.

"We are operating - not just if needed, we are operating in many areas against a state that wants to annihilate us. Of course I gave the security forces a free hand and instructed them to do anything necessary to thwart Iran's plans," he said.