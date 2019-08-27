Channels
Photo: Eliad Levy
Rockets launched from the Gaza Strip (file photo)
IDF strikes Gaza in response to rockets launched from Strip
Three rockets fall inside the Strip, one lands in open filed inside Israeli territory; Hamas observation post bombed by Air Force in retaliation
Published:  08.27.19 , 17:07
Israeli forces detected rocket launches from the Gaza Strip towards Israel on Tuesday, and retaliated with an attack on a Hamas target in the Strip's center.

 

  

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said that three rockets fell inside the Strip, while one landed in open fields inside the Israeli border.

 

An IDF attack in the Gaza Strip (file photo)
The IDF said in statement that it bombed a Hamas observation post

in the central Gaza Strip in retaliation for the rocket fire.

  

On Monday, the IDF struck two Hamas positions in Gaza, including an office belonging to a high-profile commander in the terror group’s military wing, in response to rockets being fired at southern Israel during a mass event.

  

Soon after the rocket launches and the IDF attack, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered to cut in half the amount of fuel being transferred to Gaza via the Kerem Shalom border crossing, until further notice.

 


