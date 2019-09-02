Channels
U.S. backs Israel's right to self-defense in Lebanon border tensions
Reuters|Published:  09.02.19 , 08:30

The U.S. government voiced concern on Sunday about growing tensions on the israeli-Lebanese border, underscoring its support for Israel and warning Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah to refrain from actions that threatened Lebanese security.

 

A U.S. State Department official declined to speak about any diplomatic discussions, adding: "We are aware of these reports and are concerned about the escalating tensions along the border. The United States fully supports israel's right to self-defense.

 

"This is another example of the destabilizing role of Iranian proxies in undermining peace and security in the region," the official said.

 


