Report: Hezbollah anti-tank missile attack, reaction to Israeli attack in Syria, not Beirut drone strike

Hezbollah's anti-tank missile attack on Israeli soldiers on the Israel-Lebanon border on Sunday was a response to Israel's attack on a Hezbollah facility in Syria last week and not alleged Israeli drone attack in the Dahieh neighborhood in Beirut, sources told London-based Arabic daily newspaper Asharq al-Awsat.

"The response was not over the two drones in Dahieh, but over the attack on Hezbollah headquarters in Syria," said the source, adding that the retaliation for the drone attacks will come at a later time.