Israeli planes strike Gaza in response to rocket fire at southern cities

Israeli planes struck in Gaza on early Wednesday hours after rockets from the Palestinian enclave triggered sirens that pressured Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu off the stage at an election rally in Israel.

The Israeli military said 15 targets were hit, including a weapons manufacturing facility, a naval compound and tunnels belonging to the terror group Hamas, which rules Gaza.

Israeli Air Force bombing Hamas targets in Gaza

Later sirens alerts were heard in the South indicating another attempt at launching rockets towards Israel.

There had been reported casualties.

Following the rocket attacks, the prime minister held security briefings with military commanders at the defense ministry in Tel Aviv.

Security briefing with Prime Minister Netanyahu and military chiefs (Photo: Defense Ministry)

Earlier the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced two rockets fired from Gaza towards the southern cities of Ashkelon and Ashdod, were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system.

Rocket fire at the cities further away from the strip is unusual because the Gaza factions have been trying to avoid provoking Israel into broader action against the terror groups.

There however concern that the rockets available to the terror groups are more accurate as the intercepts prevented direct hits to the city center in Ashdod.