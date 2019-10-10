In wake of Turkish offensive, France calls for urgent meeting of anti-Islamic State coalition

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian called for an emergency meeting of the coalition created to fight Islamic State to discuss Turkey's offensive against Kurdish militias in northern Syria.

Le Drian said on France 2 television that the coalition, which includes more than 30 countries, needs to discuss a range of issues because

"It the coalition needs to say today what are we going do, how do you, Turkey, want to proceed and how do we ensure the security of places where fighters are held? Everything needs to be on the table so that we are clear," Le Drian said.