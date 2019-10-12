Channels
The Latest: US suspends tariff hike in limited China deal
Associated Press|Published:  10.12.19
The United States is suspending a tariff hike on $250 billion in Chinese imports that was set to take effect Tuesday, and China agreed to buy $40 billion to $50 billion in U.S. farm products as the world's two biggest economies reached a cease-fire in their 15-month trade war.

 

The two countries are leaving the thornier issues -- including U.S. allegations that China forces foreign countries to hand over trade secrets in return for access to the Chinese market -- until later negotiations.

 

The tariffs on $250 billion in Chinese imports was set to rise Tuesday from 25% to 30%.

 


