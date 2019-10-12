Turkish forces advance in Syria as US troops come under fire

Turkish forces faced fierce resistance from U.S.-allied Syrian Kurdish fighters on the third day of Ankara's offensive in northern Syria as casualties mounted, international criticism of the campaign intensified and estimates put the number of those who fled the violence at 100,000. In a complicating twist, Washington said its troops also came under fire from NATO ally Turkey.

No U.S. troops were hurt in Friday's explosion at the small U.S. outpost, and the artillery strike marked the first time a coalition base was in the line of fire since Turkey's offensive began.

U.S. officials said the Americans have vacated the post on a hill outside the town of Kobane, and added that a large base in the town

Turkey said the U.S. was not targeted and its forces were returning fire from Kurdish fighters about half a mile from the U.S. outpost. The Turkish Defense Ministry said it ended the strike after communicating with the U.S.