Iran offers to mediate between Syrian Kurds, Turkey

Iran offered on Saturday to engage Syrian Kurds, Syria's government and Turkey in talks to establish security along the Turkish-Syrian border following Turkey's military incursion into northern Syria to fight Kurdish forces.
In making the mediation offer, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif referred to a 21-year-old security accord that required Damascus
to stop harbouring Kurdistan Worker's Party (PKK) militants waged an insurgency against the Turkish state. Turkey has said that pact was never implemented.
"The Adana Agreement between Turkey and Syria - still valid - can be the better path to achiev(ing) security," Zarif said. "Iran can help bring together the Syrian Kurds, the Syrian Govt and Turkey so that the Syrian Army together with Turkey can guard the border," he said in a tweet which carried part of an interview he conducted with Turkish state broadcaster TRT.