Iranian official says oil tanker attack won't go unpunished

A senior Iranian security official said Saturday that an attack on one of the country's oil tankers won't go unpunished, the official IRNA news agency reported.
Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, said a day after two missiles struck the Iranian tanker Sabiti as it traveled through the Red Sea off the coast of Saudi Arabia that "vicious behavior in international waterways will not go without a response."
Shamkhani said an Iranian committee had gleaned some information on the attack from video images from the Sabiti.
Also on Saturday, Cabinet spokesman Ali Rabiei said Iran is investigating the case while "avoiding hastiness."