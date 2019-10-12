Channels
The Latest: Arab League calls for UN measures against Turkey
Associated Press|Published:  10.12.19 , 19:20
The Arab League is calling for the United Nations Security Council to take measures to force Turkey to halt its military offensive in Syria and "immediately" withdraw its forces from the Arab country.

 

A communique after the meeting of Arab foreign ministers on Saturday also urged the Security Council to suspend military and intelligence support that could help Turkey's offensive.

 

The communique says Arab countries reject Turkey's attempts to impose "demographic changes" in Syria by a so-called "safe zone."

 


