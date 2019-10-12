Kurds march in Paris and Athens to protest Turkish incursion into Syria

Thousands of Kurds and their local supporters rallied in France and in Greece on Saturday to protest against Turkey's military action in northeast Syria.
In Paris, about 3,000 people gathered at the Place de la Republique after an earlier protest near the Eiffel Tower. People carried banners denouncing the Turkish offensive and calling on France to help the Kurds.
In Athens, about 2,000 Kurds and Greeks marched to the Turkish embassy in central Athens waving Kurdish flags and banners reading "Stop the invasion now".
"This is a genocide. Please help us, please help us, itâ€™s enough," Bawan, one of the Kurdish protesters, told Reuters.
A group burned a poster of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.