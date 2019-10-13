U.S. preparing to withdraw all remaining troops from northern Syria says defense secretary

The United States is poised to evacuate about 1,000 U.S. troops from northern Syria, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Sunday in an interview with "Face the Nation" on CBS.
The withdrawal of the troops from the region comes after U.S. President Donald Trump abruptly shifted policy and withdrew some U.S. troops deployed to support Kurdish forces in the fight against Islamic State.
That decision in turn helped open the door for Turkey to launch an offensive against the Syrian Defense Forces (SDF).