EU must consider Turkish arms embargo, call for end to Syria offensive -France
Reuters|Published:  10.14.19 , 09:44
European Union foreign ministers must again condemn Turkey's offensive in Syria, call for an arms embargo on Ankara and request that the United States hold a meeting of the coalition against Islamic State, France's foreign minister said on Monday.

 

"This offensive is going to cause serious humanitarian devastation," Jean-Yves Le Drian said as he arrived for a meeting with his EU counterparts in Luxembourg.

 

"France expects from this meeting ... a specific demand to end the offensive ... a firm position on arms exports to Turkey and ... that the United States holds a meeting of the international coalition (against Islamic State)," he told reporters. (

 


