Saudi soccer players visit Jerusalem Muslim holy site
Reuters|Published:  10.14.19 , 17:03

Players from Saudi Arabia's national soccer team travelled to Jerusalem's Old City on Monday to pray at one of Islam's holiest sites.

 

The players visited the Noble Sanctuary, a compound that houses the Golden Dome of the Rock and al-Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest shrine in Islam. The compound is built on the Temple Mount - the location of the two Bibilcal temples and the holiest site in Judaism.

 

"This is the most beautiful day in my life," said Yasser Al-Mishal, the president of the Saudi Football Federation.

 

"Really, it's hard to express my feelings. I thank God that I could visit al-Aqsa mosque and pray inside the mosque."

 


