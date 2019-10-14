Saudi soccer players visit Jerusalem Muslim holy site

Players from Saudi Arabia's national soccer team travelled to Jerusalem's Old City on Monday to pray at one of Islam's holiest sites.

The players visited the Noble Sanctuary, a compound that houses the Golden Dome of the Rock and al-Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest shrine in Islam. The compound is built on the Temple Mount - the location of the two Bibilcal temples and the holiest site in Judaism.

"This is the most beautiful day in my life," said Yasser Al-Mishal, the president of the Saudi Football Federation.

"Really, it's hard to express my feelings. I thank God that I could visit al-Aqsa mosque and pray inside the mosque."