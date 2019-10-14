Israel arrests Palestinian governor of Jerusalem, Fatah official

The governor of Jerusalem for the Palestinian Authority and a Fatah party official were arrested by Israeli security forces Monday during a raid, their lawyer said in a statement.

Attorney Mohammed Mahmud said police arrested governor Adnan Ghaith and the Fatah general secretary for Jerusalem, Shadi Mutour, in their East Jerusalem homes Monday morning.

He said they were accused of engaging in activity on behalf of the Palestinian Authority in the city.

Israel Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said that "two representatives were arrested by police and are being questioned", but did not confirm their names or give any further detail.