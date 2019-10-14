Trump ex-Russia adviser testifies in impeachment inquiry

U.S. President Donald Trump's former Russia adviser arrived on Capitol Hill on Monday as the latest witness summoned in the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry against Trump over his request that Ukraine investigate a domestic political rival.
Fiona Hill, former senior director for European and Russian Affairs on Trump's National Security Council, was called to appear behind closed doors before the U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee. She walked past journalists without saying anything as she arrived at the U.S. Capitol building, entering with sunglasses atop her head.