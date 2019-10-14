Putin aide: President to be informed of clemency request for jailed Israeli

Russian President Vladimir Putin will be informed of the appeal by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to commute the sentence of Naama Issachar, a 26-year-old U.S.-Israeli woman jailed in Russian prison over possession of cannabis, his press secretary said on Monday, adding no further details.

Issachar was arrested in April during a layover at a Moscow airport, en route from India to Israel, with a small amount of marijuana in her bags. She was sentenced to seven years in prison on drugs charges.

Her mother was allowed to visit her on Monday.