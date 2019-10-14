Channels
Putin aide: President to be informed of clemency request for jailed Israeli
i24NEWS|Published:  10.14.19 , 19:57

Russian President Vladimir Putin will be informed of the appeal by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to commute the sentence of Naama Issachar, a 26-year-old U.S.-Israeli woman jailed in Russian prison over possession of cannabis, his press secretary said on Monday, adding no further details.

 

Issachar was arrested in April during a layover at a Moscow airport, en route from India to Israel, with a small amount of marijuana in her bags. She was sentenced to seven years in prison on drugs charges.

 

Her mother was allowed to visit her on Monday.

 


