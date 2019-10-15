EU considers new emergency summit for Brexit deal

The European Union is considering a new emergency summit to get a Brexit deal, the BBC reported on Tuesday. The new Brexit summit may be held towards the end of the month, according to the report.

PM Boris Johnson says he wants to strike an exit deal at an EU summit on Thursday and Friday to allow an orderly departure on Oct. 31.

If an agreement is not possible, he says he will lead the United Kingdom out of the union without a deal - even though parliament has passed a law saying he cannot do so.