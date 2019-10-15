Trump sanctions fail to slow Turkey assault; Moscow's allies advance

Turkey ignored new sanctions from the United States to press on with its assault on northern Syria on Tuesday, while the Russia-backed Syrian army entered one of the most hotly contested cities, filling a void created by Donald Trump's abrupt retreat.
A week after reversing U.S. policy and moving troops out of the way to allow Turkey to attack Washington's allies in northern Syria, Trump
announced a package of sanctions to punish Turkey.
But financial markets shrugged off the announcement, and Trump's critics said the moves were too feeble to have an impact. The Turkish lira actually went up, with traders noting Trump had spared Turkish banks from punishment.