Man arrested on suspicion of sodomizing and robbing young Chinese man in Tel Aviv

A 50-year-old man was arrested by police Tuesday on suspicion of sodomizing and robbing a 29-year-old Chinese man in Tel Aviv.

The man allegedly stole the Chinese man's cellphone and money from his bag at the Tel Aviv Central Station, showed his privates and demanded the young man perform an act of sodomy in order to get back his possessions. After the young

man refused to do so, he was attacked by the suspect.

The suspect will be brought to a hearing, remanding his arrest in Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court.